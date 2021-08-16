Cocktails & Dessert At Uncle Jack’s Meathouse Duluth, Ga

Sometimes you want to just get out and mingle with friends. That’s what we did over the weekend in Duluth, Ga. My girlfriend Shakila and I met up for cocktails and dessert at Uncle Jack’s Meathouse and we had so much fun! The food is always good and the conversation. It was such a lovely weekend, no rain in sight and we had a blast! Munched on a Fudge Brownie Souffle and salted caramel ice cream, so good! Plus the drinks were banging! Check out a few snaps and visit the restaurant if you’re in the area! Have a great week everyone and stay safe!