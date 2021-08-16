Cancel
Bradenton, FL

Allegiant announces new low-cost flights to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport

10 Tampa Bay
10 Tampa Bay
 4 days ago

Low-cost carrier Allegiant is connecting more travelers to the Tampa Bay area with new flights out of Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

New flights to SRQ will be available from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, at fares as low as $49, the company announced.

The new routes are part of Allegiant's expansion of its services in 25 cities across the U.S. Other airports in Florida with new Allegiant flights include Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport, Punta Gorda Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

"A hallmark of Allegiant's service is to connect travelers to warmer destinations where they can enjoy a variety of outdoor leisure activities," Drew Wells, Allegiant's senior vice president of revenue and network planning, said in a statement. "And we've continued that tradition with this expansion by giving customers more affordable, nonstop options to visit Florida..."

The airline is well known for connecting travelers to destinations through airports in smaller cities where commercial air service might be lacking.

Flight day, times and low fares can be found at Allegiant.com.

