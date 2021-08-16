Stranger praised for ‘saving’ woman after handing her a warning note while she was on a first date

You never know what to expect with a first date - especially when you’re getting to know a stranger - and one story has proven why a public setting is definitely the way to go.

People online have been singing the praises of one man who was able to rescue a woman that was sat in front of him on a coffee shop date.

Detailing the full story on Twitter, the woman named Hadia explained how another man in a coffee shop had subtly handed her note while her date left momentarily to go to the bathroom.

Hadia wrote: “I had coffee with a guy yesterday. When he went to the bathroom, the gay guy sitting behind me passed me this note.”

She also posted a photo of the note, which read: “Too many red flags. Run. Be safe girl.”

Straight to the point and not messing about.

Since posting about her hapless encounter and her saviour’s note, Hadia’s tweet has received 333,000 likes, nearly 30,000 retweets and thousands of comments.

Dying to know more information, one person shared their curiosity: “I can’t help but wonder how bright red those flags were for a complete stranger to notice AND write a warning note. Big yikes.“

To which Hadia joked: “As bright as my red nails.”

Though she added that the date “wasn’t THAT bad” but said everything he said after he came back from the bathroom was a “major red flag.”

Meanwhile, some joked about the man’s dedication to telling Hadia the red flags, after writing and giving the message on a CVS receipt.

As someone else hilariously guessed what the man’s reaction to the red flag date would’ve been as he listened in.

Elsewhere, other people were urging Hadia to listen to the man’s advice.

In addition, a couple of people shared similar stories of someone saving them from a horrible date.

Hadia also revealed her regret of not getting the guy’s number to “compare notes” on her date.