Hibbett Sports and City Gear open in Missouri and Georgia
A locally based retail chain is continuing to build out its physical expansion with its two brands opening in two markets. Hibbett has opened a City Gear location in Griffin, Georgia, which is the first location for the city. The 6,500-square-foot building features streetwear and footwear brands and had a grand opening Aug. 14. The retailer, which offers an urban vibe, sells a variety of apparel and footwear.www.bizjournals.com
