The move from in-person, physical payments to digital transactions was well on its way even 20 years ago, according to a Federal Reserve release on the topic in 2001. This trend continued until the majority of even in-person payments were digital by 2019 and at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID’s upheaval of the economy spawned many changes, one of which was a paradigm shift toward consumers preferring e-commerce options whenever they can get them.