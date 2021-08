The Miami Hurricanes are just a few weeks away from taking the field for their season opener against Alabama. The Canes held their first scrimmage last night and Offensive Coordinator Rhett Lashlee joined The Joe Rose Show on Monday morning to break down what he saw from his offense. Obviously the big question for Miami heading into the opener will be the health of their star quarterback D'Eriq King. Coach Lashlee provided an update on King who participated in last night's scrimmage. You can listen to our full conversation above and you can hear every Canes game right here on WQAM!