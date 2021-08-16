Budweiser releasing limited edition candle that smells like the summer

Innovative Dining Group, the award-winning hospitality company behind some of the most successful and legendary restaurants in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Scottsdale, debuts a new candle designed and produced exclusively by Iconic Scents for its restaurant concept, BOA Steakhouse. The 8 oz,. hand-poured candle comes in a sumptuous black matte glass votive, and is sourced from the finest essential oils, containing no harmful ingredients, and is entirely non-toxic. The warm base notes of tobacco reflect the classic atmosphere of BOA steakhouse, while the rich vanilla highlights add to the complexity of the scent and cleanly balance this perfectly polished fragrance. “We are thrilled to be collaborating with Iconic Scents to debut our first signature candle. Our guests can now recreate and take home the alluring environment of BOA with this unforgettable scent. The moment I experienced the specific blend of fragrance, I knew it was just perfect,” says Lee Maen, Partner of Innovative Dining Group Iconic Scents founder, Mary Ann Murphy adds, “BOA has created a dining experience like no other- one that is truly unparalleled globally. The opportunity to bring our brand into the BOA universe and share the Iconic experience with the world is a collaboration beyond expression. This candle is a manifestation of authentic vision and a shared commitment to creating elevated moments that transform the ordinary into the extraordinary.” At the heart of this collaboration is experience. As brands, Iconic Scents and BOA Steakhouse are both dedicated to creating and fostering incredible and unforgettable moments and interactions. The candle is an ode to the sensory, the intangible, and the memorable. The candle is sold exclusively at BOA Steakhouse Sunset in West Hollywood & at BOA Steakhouse in Santa Monica, retailing at $49 each and can also be purchased and shipped nationwide at boasteak.com, and also available on Postmates and Uber Eats.