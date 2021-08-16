Cancel
Budweiser releasing limited edition candle that smells like the summer

By Miles In The Morning, Jeff Miles, Rebekah Black, Alex Luckey
audacy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBudweiser wants you to hold onto those feelings of summer as long as possible, and for $34, you can do so with their new candle that smells just like the summer!. Budweiser partnered with Homesick to release the limited edition candle that smells like "amber, clove, lemonade, barbecue smoke, allspice, barley, vanilla, and musk.

