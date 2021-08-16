Cancel
Buford, GA

Where Will Jake Pope Go?

By Brooks Austin
Buford, Georgia native and priority Georgia Football target, Jake Pope is set to make his college decision Monday night at 6:45 PM on Fox 5 in Atlanta.

With a public top-5 of Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and North Carolina, it's a rule who's who of elite college football programs that are in the running for one of the Peach State finest products in the class of 2022.

So, where will Pope land? We've collected intel on the situation and have narrowed it down to one of three choices; North Carolina, Georgia, or Alabama.

North Carolina

The Tar Heels were one of the first Power 5 programs to really begin to pursue Jake Pope vehemently dating back to midway through his junior year. They've been a program that has been involved from the beginning and they are a program that will be involved going down to the wire on Monday night. Mac Brown and his coaching staff at UNC have done a tremendous job in recruiting but are going up against recruiting juggernauts in this one.

Georgia

Over the coming years, it is our belief here on Dawgs Daily that — with the transfer portal and NIL becoming a major portion of college football — you're going to see Georgia prioritize elite in-state talent such as Pope.

Buford, Georgia resides a mere hour from the steps of Sanford Stadium in Athens, and the Bulldogs have pushed hard for Pope. He was on campus several times this summer and Georgia prioritized him in a class that is filled with elite talents at the defensive back position particularly.

Georgia has done plenty to win Pope over in this cycle, but it might not be enough.

Alabama

The Crimson Tide don't lose too many recruiting battles when they push their chips in, especially on players like Jake Pope. Pope gave Alabama and Nick Saban his fifth and final official visit, something that doesn't bode well for programs that can't simply roll out a trophy case that looks like theirs.

Pope is a player that comes from a program in the state of Georgia that is the epitome of championship excellence and that was likely the recruiting pitch from the Crimson Tide on this one. Heading into the waning hours of this recruitment, it's Alabama's to lose in our opinion.

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

