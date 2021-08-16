Cancel
House of Shapes by Eon Architecture

homeadore.com
 5 days ago

House of Shapes is a futuristic residence located in Kopavogur, Iceland, designed in 2014 by EON architecture. The Project is a private residence for the family of a true world-changing entrepreneur that is a frontier of science with the certainty to change it. The Project is a tribute to science...

homeadore.com

#Sculpture#Interior Design#Eon Architecture#Project#Titanium#The House Of Shapes#Icelandic#Art Gray Photography
Automated Enterprise Architecture Model Mining

Metadata are like the steam engine of the 21st century, driving businesses and offer multiple enhancements. Nevertheless, many companies are unaware that these data can be used efficiently to improve their own operation. This is where the Enterprise Architecture Framework comes in. It empowers an organisation to get a clear view of their business, application, technical and physical layer. This modelling approach is an established method for organizations to take a deeper look into their structure and processes. The development of such models requires a great deal of effort, is carried out manually by interviewing stakeholders and requires continuous maintenance. Our new approach enables the automated mining of Enterprise Architecture models. The system uses common technologies to collect the metadata based on network traffic, log files and other information in an organisation. Based on this, the new approach generates EA models with the desired views points. Furthermore, a rule and knowledge-based reasoning is used to obtain a holistic overview. This offers a strategic decision support from business structure over process design up to planning the appropriate support technology. Therefore, it forms the base for organisations to act in an agile way. The modelling can be performed in different modelling languages, including ArchiMate and the Nato Architecture Framework (NAF). The designed approach is already evaluated on a small company with multiple services and an infrastructure with several nodes.

