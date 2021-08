Netflix confirms that it has begun rolling out spatial audio support for its iPhone and iPad apps, which users should begin seeing over the next few days. While first spotted on Reddit, Netflix later confirmed to 9to5Mac that spatial audio support is indeed coming to Apple's mobile devices. According to several user accounts in the initial Reddit post, you won't even have to upgrade to iOS 15 to use the new feature. The catch, however, is it only work will with a pair of AirPods Pro or AirPods Max—without either you'll have the same audio experience as always.