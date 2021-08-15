Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Out of Sunday's lineup

Gonzalez was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Friday, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports. Gonzalez's excellent 2017 season continues to fade further into the rearview mirror and looks more and more like an extreme outlier. He managed a .907 OPS that year but hasn't reached .760 in that category in any of his other nine big-league seasons. The veteran could find a new home elsewhere for the stretch run, as he's still nominally useful due to his ability to play nearly every position, but even utility players need to hit better than the .202/.281/.285 he's managed this season. Kyle Schwarber (groin) was activated off the injured list in a corresponding move.