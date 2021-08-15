Cancel
MLB

Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Out of Sunday's lineup

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Duran is not in the lineup Sunday against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Duran started the past six games after spending a couple days on the COVID-19 list, and he'll take a seat Sunday with lefty Keegan Akin pitching for Baltimore. Kyle Schwarber returned from the injured list Friday and is being eased in at designated hitter, which could have an impact on Duran's playing time for the immediate future. Schwarber is eventually expected to receive a look at first base, but he'll serve as the designated hitter Sunday while J.D. Martinez, Alex Verdugo and Hunter Renfroe start from left to right in the outfield.

