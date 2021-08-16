Cancel
Newark, NY

Local first responders learn how to handle electric cars involved in collisions

FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago

First responders are trained to deal with motor vehicle accidents involving vehicles using gas, but electric cars are becoming more common.

The difference is the lithium battery system an electric car has.

One of the concerns early on with first responders was using water to eliminate a fire with such a strong electric system in place, but according to Matt Harding, a volunteer firefighter from Charlotte, North Carolina, electric cars still need water to put out a fire.

Harding visited Newark last week to deliver a presentation on the topic to local first responders.

Harding explained that it’s more difficult for the battery packs to catch fire, but when they do water is used to knock out flames as well as cool the battery system down.

He said not to crush or pull apart sealed battery pack systems, and that electric cars in the event of an accident should be jacked up to reveal their underside, checked for hot spots, and have voltage disconnected.

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

