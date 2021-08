The delta variant of the coronavirus is increasing its hold on North Dakota, helping push active COVID-19 cases near 1,500 and virus-related hospitalizations over 50. Active cases statewide on Friday were at 1,495 -- the fourth straight day of an increase of more than 100. They've more than tripled since the start of the month. They stood at 301 in Burleigh-Morton counties on Friday, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.