Rogers: Biden administration turned its back on women, children in Afghanistan
Congressman Mike Rogers, R-Alabama, said Sunday that the Biden administration should be held responsible for the disastrous events that have unfolded in Afghanistan. “Just weeks ago, President Biden promised the American people that we would not have another Saigon moment – that there would be ‘no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof’ of a U.S. embassy,” Rogers said in a statement. “President Biden promised the American people that ‘the Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely.’ Now the Taliban are in Kabul and images of helicopters lifting off from the U.S. embassy are plastered on televisions across the globe.”www.alreporter.com
