Sauk Centre, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities say it appears alcohol was involved in a deadly ATV crash that occurred on the Wobegon Trail early Sunday in central Minnesota. The Stearns County Sheriff says the person who was killed was walking on the trail near Sauk Centre, which is closed to motorized vehicles when he was struck by a speeding ATV around 12:20 AM. The victim was identified as 50-year-old Scott Nathe of Sauk Centre. He was accompanied by 35-year-old Margaret Stepan, who is also from Sauk Centre. She was also hit by the ATV and suffered severe injuries when the crash sent her and Nathe down a steep embankment.