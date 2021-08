This might be the company's best gaming headset yet - a brilliant balance of comfort, sound and features at a great price point. I’m just happy as an audio enthusiast that we have a wireless option this good. In a perfect world this would have just a bit more powerful amp onboard, but I should probably turn my music down – a little, anyway. And, since these are my current choice of gaming headset and I happen to be an editor, they get the “editor’s choice” award. It’s logical.