TCU fans, it's free VIP day at HornedFrogBlitz!

Are you a TCU fan who is looking for interesting VIP material about your Frogs to binge on for a day, but not yet ready to join HornedFrogBlitz at the premium level? Well, today is YOUR day, because we are taking down the pay wall on ALL of our VIP content as well as the ability to read all VIP posts and replies on our popular Blitz Confidential Message Board. This will be in effect until Monday (Aug 16) at 11:59 p.m. Eastern.