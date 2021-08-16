Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

TCU fans, it's free VIP day at HornedFrogBlitz!

By Jeremy Clark
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you a TCU fan who is looking for interesting VIP material about your Frogs to binge on for a day, but not yet ready to join HornedFrogBlitz at the premium level? Well, today is YOUR day, because we are taking down the pay wall on ALL of our VIP content as well as the ability to read all VIP posts and replies on our popular Blitz Confidential Message Board. This will be in effect until Monday (Aug 16) at 11:59 p.m. Eastern.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Clark
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcu Football#Frogs#American Football#Tcu#Vip#Hfb#247sports#Cal#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Michigan Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Report: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan violated NCAA rules by having analyst work as on-field coach

Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan program appears to have violated NCAA coaching staff rules this past spring. A lengthy report by Rainer Sabin of the Detriot Free Press documents how a Wolverines analyst was giving on-field instruction in spring practice. Ryan Osborn, a former grad assistant at Florida, is listed as an analyst on the Michigan team site. NCAA rules state that only 15 coaches can provide on-field instruction (Harbaugh, 10 on-field assistants, 4 graduate assistants).
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Western Carolina coach John Peacock suddenly dies at 32 from COVID

COVID-19 continues to be a huge problem throughout the United States due to unvaccinated people and the Delta Variant, among other factors. Unfortunately, Western Carolina football assistant coach John Peacock has become the latest casualty. The program announced on Friday that Peacock suddenly passed away at just 32 years old.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has Message For Potential College Football Transfers

With the advent of the transfer portal and the new rules allowing for players to change schools once time without sitting out, we’ve seen more and more athletes on the move every year. ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, a former Ohio State quarterback, urges caution for some of those considering a transfer.
Auburn, ALPosted by
AL.com

Kevin Steele on Auburn, Nick Saban & his future in college football

For the first time since he was a senior linebacker at Tennessee in 1979, Kevin Steele won’t be coaching football this fall. It’s an odd situation for the 63-year-old former defensive coordinator at Auburn, Alabama, LSU and a half-dozen other stops around college football and the NFL. Steele spends most days at his island home off the coast of South Carolina, the terms of his buyouts with Auburn and Tennessee making it financially unfeasible for him to take a full-time job this season.
Chapel Hill, NCPosted by
FanSided

UNC Football: Tar Heels trending for five-star DT Travis Shaw

The UNC football program is trending for five-star defensive tackle Travis Shaw just hours before his commitment. The resurgence of the North Carolina football program since Mack Brown’s return to Chapel Hill three years ago has been quite the sight to behold. A once downtrodden program — that following the Larry Fedora era that started off promising but finished much like the one before it — the Tar Heels went from winning five combined games in 2017 and 2018 to winning 15 games over the past two seasons.
NFLdawgnation.com

Jake Fromm and Justin Fields compete in NFL scrimmage

Jake Fromm and Justin Fields were back in a game on the same field together on Saturday -- for the first time since 2018 when they battled it out to be UGA’s starting quarterback. That year, Fromm fended off the highly-regarded Fields to lead the Bulldogs, while Fields transferred after...
College Sports247Sports

Instant Reaction: Five-star DL Travis Shaw to UNC

On Saturday evening, Greensboro (NC) Grimsley five-star defensive lineman Travis Shaw became the highest-ranked prospect to commit to North Carolina during the Mack Brown era, announcing his pledge to the Tar Heels during a live broadcast on CBS Sports HQ. He is the No. 4 prospect in the 247Sports Composite Player Rankings.
Ohio State247Sports

Ohio State names C.J. Stroud the Buckeyes' starting quarterback

Ohio State has the team's successor to Justin Fields. On Saturday, head coach Ryan Day announced that redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud has won the job and will be the team's starting quarterback. Stroud spent this offseason in a battle with fellow redshirt freshman Jack Miller and true freshman and former...
Ohio StatePosted by
On3.com

Quarterback Quinn Ewers has arrived at Ohio State

Highly touted quarterback Quinn Ewers has arrived in Columbus and has officially joined Ohio State’s football team. Ewers was ranked as the top prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He elected to reclassify and enroll at Ohio State as part of the 2021 class instead. First reported by Lettermen Row’s...
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

Clay Helton Recaps First Practice of USC's Fall Camp

USC Football's first fall practice is officially in the books. After a two-hour training session without pads, Head Coach Clay Helton walked up to the media stand for the first time since 2019. Helton began his post-practice press conference by sharing his overall thoughts and impressions from the teams Friday session.
College Sports247Sports

Nuggets from TCU's Saturday scrimmage

TCU held their first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday and although it was closed, HornedFrogBlitz spoke with a few sources to get the latest. - The offense was good; I was told the passing and run game both looked equally good. There were some big plays through the air. This was after a nearly two-hour lightning delay...they got started later than the 10am start.

Comments / 0

Community Policy