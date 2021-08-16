Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Governor's School for the Arts Completers

By HNN Staff
HuntingtonNews.Net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Governor's School for the Arts (GSA) is for current high school students who exhibit talent in the literary, performing and visual arts. Students attending the GSA are taught by practicing professionals in their respective fields of writing, dance, music, acting, and drawing/painting.

www.huntingtonnews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arts#Visual Arts#High School#Dance#Gsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
Pulaski County, VApcpatriot.com

School board to consider revised opening plan following governor’s speech

The Pulaski County School Board will now be asked to consider the following revision to its reopening plan. The changes (listed in italics) are necessary to be in compliance with VA Senate Bill 1303 which states, “The bill requires each school board to provide such in-person instruction in a manner in which it adheres, to the maximum extent practicable, to any currently applicable mitigation strategies for early childhood care and education programs and elementary and secondary schools to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 that have been provided by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
Texas StateNPR

Austin School District Defies Texas Governor's Ban On Mask Mandates

Texans are in a tug of war over who can mandate what. COVID cases are rising there. Hospitalizations are, too. But Governor Greg Abbott says local governments cannot institute mask mandates. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) GREG ABBOTT: Kids will not be forced by government or by schools to wear masks...
EducationNPR

Florida School Superintendent On Going Against Governor's Order By Requiring Masks

The 2021 school year was supposed to mark a return to normal for American schoolchildren, and it's turning out to be anything but. As the delta variant rips through the country, more and more kids are getting sick, and that's complicating back-to-school plans for educators and students alike. And it's turning into a political battle. In Florida, where many school superintendents want masks, the state's governor, Ron DeSantis, has issued an executive order banning mask mandates in schools. Carlee Simon is superintendent of Alachua County Public Schools, where, despite the governor's order, students will be required to wear masks for the first two weeks of the school year. She joins us now to talk more about that decision. Welcome.
Knox County, KYnolangroupmedia.com

Knox Schools addresses Governor Beshear's mask mandate

The Knox County Board of Education firmly believes that parents/guardians have the right to make decisions regarding their child(ren). This evening, Governor Andy Beshear issued an executive order requiring all individuals in K-12 schools to wear a mask. A copy of that executive order is linked for your review. (Executive Order 2021-585)
Oklahoma Stateabc7amarillo.com

Oklahoma's public schools superintendent, governor to talk emergency order

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma's public schools superintendent says she will meet this week with Gov. Kevin Stitt to discuss whether he will issue an emergency order because of rising coronavirus cases, which would allow schools to require masking. Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said Tuesday she's not aware of any district...
Georgia Statevaldostatoday.com

Ga Teachers Selected to Participate in the Governor’s School Leadership Academy

The Governor’s School Leadership Academy (GSLA) provides high-quality, selective, statewide leadership preparation and support designed to develop high-capacity school leaders across Georgia. Each summer, the program hosts statewide kick-offs for those who have been nominated and accepted into this unique program that supports educators at all levels of experience. GSLA...
Educationtheadvocate.com

Letters: Education leaders must uphold governor's mask mandate for schools

The Board of Elementary and Secondary Schools (BESE) must uphold the governor's mask mandate in Louisiana K-12 schools. There is already evident that mask optional or bans on mask mandates result in more cases of COVID-19. According to The Washington Post (Aug.13): In Palm Beach County Florida, 440 students were...
EducationRapid City Journal

JOHNSON: Back to school

Summer is coming to an end and students across South Dakota are heading back to school. I was home to see my three boys off to start the 2021-2022 school year this week. While many schools in our state remained open during this past year, the same cannot be said about school districts across the country.
EducationPosted by
Virginia Mercury

Pediatricians join call for masking in schools as conservatives chafe at governor’s ‘mandate’

With many students about to head back to classes later this month, the Virginia Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics says all children, regardless of vaccine status, should wear masks indoors in school. “This is based on the observation that COVID-19 infection rates are rapidly increasing across the commonwealth, the Delta variant is more […] The post Pediatricians join call for masking in schools as conservatives chafe at governor’s ‘mandate’ appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Educationwpde.com

Over 50 school board recalls in the last six months as parents fight for change

WASHINGTON (SBG) - Parents are charging ahead with efforts to recall school board members across the country, changing what their kids are taught at the local level. Disgruntled parents across the country are cramming into school board meetings challenging board members on mask mandates and curriculums around race. But the next big battle could be at the ballot box.
Hancock, MIfinlandia.edu

School of Art & Design

Finlandia University’s International School of Art & Design balances experiences in critical thinking and creative insight with a strong foundation in liberal studies. We emphasize the convergence of technical skill and conceptual innovation. The program prepares graduates for emerging opportunities in an international community and provides foundations in entrepreneurship, sustainability, and business practices in art and design.
Niagara Falls, NYNiagara Gazette

Connecting art with schools

Things got a bit artsier this summer for students at Hyde Park and Cataract elementary schools. Students in the schools, as part of the summer curriculum, participated in the first Polly King Drawing contest, sponsored by Niagara Falls real estate developer Eyal (Eli) Cohen who visited the schools Tuesday with Einav Symons and Don King, Polly’s son and the former Niagara Falls School Board president.
Temple Terrace, FLtempleterrace.com

After School Art

Enjoy a story read-aloud and a related art project. For children ages 4-12 with a caregiver. Seating capacity is limited to 25 individuals. Masks and social distancing are required.

Comments / 0

Community Policy