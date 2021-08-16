Cancel
Rice County, KS

Flood Warning issued for Rice by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 22:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Rice The National Weather Service in Wichita has extended the * Flood Warning for Central Rice County in central Kansas * Until 1030 AM CDT Monday. * At 1034 PM CDT, emergency management reported a few closed roads on west side of Lyons due to excessive runoff from heavy rainfall early in the day. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lyons, Sterling and Geneseo.

alerts.weather.gov

