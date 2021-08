Safaree’s mother is not here for the recent social media antics between Safaree and his estranged wife, Erica Mena. His mother says she’s “embarrassed” about the way Safaree addressed his marriage online. We previously reported that Safaree wrote a harsh message on Twitter about his relationship with Erica Mena. He says, “I mean this from the bottom of my heart getting married was 1 of my BIGGEST mistakes and it will never happen again.” The message continues, “I’m walking away before I End up in jail over some dumb shit. Nobody is worth my freedom!!!”