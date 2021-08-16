West Lolo Complex Fire grows to 32,087 acres, Red Flag conditions in place till 9 a.m.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Red Flag conditions are in place at the West Lolo Complex Fire that has burned 32,087 acres near Thompson Falls. On any particular fire, the incident meteorologist is able to call for red flag conditions, and those are in effect until at least 9 a.m. at the fire. A meteorologist there launched a weather balloon to verify that very hot and very dry conditions have been persisting over the fire even in recent nighttime hours.nbcmontana.com
