WPC, BHE GT&S seek proposals from local watershed groups for 2021 watershed mini grants

More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.