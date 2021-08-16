Canadiens News and Rumours: Pettersson, Galchenyuk, Esposito & More

Now that we are in the dog days of summer, the news has settled down quite a bit. Usually at this time of year, NHL general managers (GM) go on vacation or take a break. This year, in particular, they will need one after a fast and furious July having the expansion draft, entry draft, and free agency all within a week of each other, July 21-28. There has been a little news coming out of Montreal and some rumours circulating.