Environment

Nice Now… More Humidity Ahead

By Chris Lambert
whdh.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow about that finish to the weekend! Low humidity and temps near 80 yesterday afternoon combined to offer a top 10 type day across New England, allowing for a pleasant day from the ball fields to the golf course to the pool or at the beach. Fortunately, we have another very comfortable day ahead of us as highs head back into the mid 70s to low 80s. Coolest conditions will be felt at the coast as the wind does turn onshore. With water temps near 70, it’ll be very comfortable at the beach too.

