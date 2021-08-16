Cancel
Skin Care

Best acne patch

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Despite what many think, acne doesn’t only happen to teenagers. If you have just woken up and noticed a pimple, or you simply want to make sure you have the necessary supplies on hand to treat the inevitable future breakout, acne patches are the answer. These hydrocolloid bandages help keep the area sterile while drawing out pus and other fluids so that your blemish heals quicker.

