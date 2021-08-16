Best acne patch

You've probably experienced acne at one point or another in your life — be it in your teens, a bit later as an adult, only once a month during your period, or after forgetting to wash off your makeup at night. The fact of the matter is, acne is something around 85 percent of people ages 12 to 24 have dealt with, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. With that in mind, we could all use a good acne-fighting skin-care product or two — even if you only have to reach for it once in a blue moon.