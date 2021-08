While notebooks and pens used to top the back-to-school shopping list, now it’s arguably notebook laptops with stylus writing instruments. That’s especially true after the pandemic made remote learning a way of life. But deciding on the best laptop for kids on your shopping list can require a lot of processing. How do you know if one computer will be faster than another? Or if one will be better for watching movies and playing games (not that kids would dare think of doing so during the school day)? This guide will help parents sort through all the different options, whether you’re looking for a Microsoft Surface Go 2 or you’re leaning toward a Google Pixelbook Go. Here’s what you need to know to find the best laptop for kids in your life.