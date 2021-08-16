BBB: Scams for college students to avoid
With tuition payments, financial aid applications and school supplies, August marks the time for students looking to spend their money on going back to colleges or universities. However, scammers take on this opportunity to sway students who are looking for better ways to manage their money. Whether you’re starting school yourself or have kids who are vulnerable to such scams, BBB suggests students watch out for these financial scams before heading into the new semester.www.unionrecorder.com
Comments / 0