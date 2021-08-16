BBB: Scams for college students to avoid

If you are contacted by a scammer, DO NOT GIVE THEM ANY INFORMATION. Contact a trusted friend or call the Corning Police Department at 530-824-7000. You hear by phone, mail or online that you have won—or have the potential to win—a jackpot. But you need to pay a fee, or cover taxes and customs duties, to receive your prize, perhaps by prepaid debit card, wire transfer, money order or cash. Or, the scammer may send you a bogus check that you need to deposit before sending a portion back. Even if the contest carries a legitimate name, stay away from schemes that require you to pay to claim your prize. This was the third-most-reported scam in 2018, according to calls received by the Senate Aging Committee’s Fraud Hotline (IRS impersonation and robocalls took the top two spots).