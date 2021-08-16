Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Excessive Heat Warning issued August 16 at 5:38AM PDT until August 16 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By National Weather Service
KESQ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 100 to 106. * WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN…Through 8 PM Monday. * IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the. potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those. working or participating in outdoor activities. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside....

kesq.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excessive Heat Warning#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#Nws San Diego
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Hancock County, MSweather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 114 expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 114 possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Hancock County, MSweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 114 expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 114 possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Amite County, MSweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Amite, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Amite; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 112 expected. * WHERE...Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, Lower Plaquemines, Lower Jefferson and Lower St. Bernard Parishes. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Lee County, ARweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Lee, Phillips, St. Francis by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lee; Phillips; St. Francis HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Tunica, Coahoma, Quitman and Tallahatchie Counties. In Arkansas, St. Francis, Lee AR and Phillips Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening and again from noon to 8 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
EnvironmentKESQ

Cool temperatures but a little humid

Feeling a little humid today as our dew points are in the 60s until the evening. Over the next few days, the humidity will remain in the mid to high 50s. Our temperatures are feeling nice and cool. Despite the slightly humid conditions, it is still an enjoyable weekend. Enjoy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy