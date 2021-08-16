Kentucky State Police Cruiser Involved in Multiple Injury Traffic Crash on U.S. 25E in Knox County
FLAT LICK , KY – On August 15, 2021 at 3:48 P.M. Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan was notified by radio communication from Trooper Michael Wilson that he had been involved in a collision with injuries. The collision occurred at the junction of Culton Hill Road and U.S. 25E in the Flat Lick community of Knox County. Troopers Don Perry, Sidney Wagner Sgt. Rob Farley, Det. Andy Soltess and CVE Officer Jason Freeman responded to the scene.www.clayconews.com
Comments / 0