As a business owner, the overall priorities remain almost the same irrespective of the kind of business you conduct online, especially when you are selling online. You need to generate ROI for which you need more traffic because the greater the traffic better the chances of clicks followed by conversions. We have come a long way since the inception of the internet, and today, the power of the worldwide web combined with Artificial Intelligence is the way forward. In a day and age when millions and billions of data transmissions are happening every second online — manual work can take you only so far.