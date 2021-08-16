Best acne patch

Regardless of your skin type, a good night cream is a skin care staple — even (and sometimes especially) if you’re prone to frequent breakouts. That said, it’s important that you don’t just use any old moisturizer, since the wrong (or right) ingredients can make all the difference. According to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Geeta Yadav, who spoke with Elite Daily for this article, the best night creams for acne-prone skin contain active ingredients like salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, or retinol, which can help clear out your pores, absorb excess oil, and exfoliate your skin as you sleep. “Nighttime is a great time to add actives,” Dr. Yadav explains. “At night, skin isn’t exposed to UV rays, and being able to apply actives during this time allows ingredients to work to their full potential.”