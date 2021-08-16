Cancel
Cloudera Introduces Cloudera DataFlow for the Public Cloud

By MTS Staff Writer
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new data service on Cloudera Data Platform to automate and manage cloud-native data flows, increasing operational efficiency and reducing cloud costs. Cloudera, the enterprise data cloud company, today announced the launch of Cloudera DataFlow for the Public Cloud, a cloud-native service for data flows to process hybrid streaming workloads on the Cloudera Data Platform (CDP). With Cloudera DataFlow for the Public Cloud, users can now automate complex data flow operations, boost the operational efficiency of streaming data flows with auto-scaling capabilities, and cut down on cloud costs by eliminating infrastructure sizing guesswork.

