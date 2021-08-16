Cloudera Introduces Cloudera DataFlow for the Public Cloud
A new data service on Cloudera Data Platform to automate and manage cloud-native data flows, increasing operational efficiency and reducing cloud costs. Cloudera, the enterprise data cloud company, today announced the launch of Cloudera DataFlow for the Public Cloud, a cloud-native service for data flows to process hybrid streaming workloads on the Cloudera Data Platform (CDP). With Cloudera DataFlow for the Public Cloud, users can now automate complex data flow operations, boost the operational efficiency of streaming data flows with auto-scaling capabilities, and cut down on cloud costs by eliminating infrastructure sizing guesswork.martechseries.com
Comments / 0