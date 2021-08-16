Police investigating after two die in massive apartment fire in Browne’s Addition
Police have opened a criminal investigation following a suspicious fire that killed two people as it engulfed two apartment buildings in Browne’s Addition early Monday. Some residents of the apartments had to drop their pets from upper floor windows into the waiting arms of people below and then jump to escape the flames and smoke. Dozens of people were evacuated and several were injured, including a firefighter.www.spokesman.com
