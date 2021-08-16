Cancel
VTrips Announces Significant Minority Equity Investment From Hudson Hill Capital To Accelerate M&A

By AIT News Desk
VTrips, a Florida based technology-enabled vacation rental manager throughout North America, announced that it received a significant minority equity investment from Hudson Hill Capital (“HHC”), with all capital being funded to the balance sheet. VTrips will leverage the investment to accelerate the company’s acquisition strategy and to further strengthen its technology offering. VTrips expects to deploy over $250 million in the near-term to acquire attractive vacation rental management companies.

