The US film studio Warner Bros. has agreed with the world’s largest cinema chain, AMC, that all films in the coming year should first appear exclusively in theaters again. The AMC managing director announced this on the occasion of the announcement of the business figures. Adam Aron explained that Warner will not make the films available on streaming services until 45 days after they have opened in theaters. Now that other film studios have already signed similar contracts, it is clear that the move away from the long time windows between the cinema release and the release on other platforms, favored by the corona pandemic, has largely been canceled. Only the period in which films can be seen exclusively in the cinema will probably remain shorter.