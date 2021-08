Season 2 of Modern Love, based on the New York Times essay column that every writer in the US has submitted to at least once (including us), gives us more stories about people who find, sustain, or lose love in all sorts of myriad ways. The first season, in 2019, made a big splash with big stars populating sprawling stories. Anne Hathaway raising a child on her own, for instance. This season’s stories seem smaller, more intimate — and use a lot more creative license. That’s not always a bad thing. Read on for more.