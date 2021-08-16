Cancel
Equifax Brings Differentiated Data To AWS Data Exchange

Collaboration Builds on Equifax Cloud™ Strategy and Makes Data Assets Only Equifax Can Provide More Easily Available to Business Customers for Faster Decision Intelligence. Equifax (EFX) is offering select differentiated data assets through AWS Data Exchange, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) service that makes it easy to find, subscribe to and use third-party data in the cloud. This relationship builds on the Equifax Cloud™ strategy and makes anonymized Equifax Analytic Dataset™ consumer and loan-level credit data, U.S. Consumer Credit Trends macro-level information, B2bConnect™ commercial marketing data, IXI™ economic data, and unique property and housing data quickly and easily available to business customers for improved decision intelligence.

