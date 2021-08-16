2Africa Consortium Announces New Cable Branches
The 2Africa consortium, comprised of China Mobile International, Facebook , MTN GlobalConnect, Orange, stc, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone and WIOCC, announced the addition of four new branches to the 2Africa cable. The branches will extend 2Africa’s connectivity to the Seychelles, the Comoros Islands, and Angola, and bring a new landing to south-east Nigeria. The new branches join the recently announced extension to the Canary Islands.aithority.com
