ZenBusiness Democratizes Small Business Finance With New All-Inclusive Payments App ZenBusiness Money
The all-in-one payments, invoicing, and expense tracking app makes getting paid and managing finances a Zen experience for the smallest of business owners. ZenBusiness, a one-stop business management platform with the mission to make starting, running, and growing a successful business simple and accessible, introduced ZenBusiness Money, an all-inclusive payments and invoicing app that simplifies merchant services so entrepreneurs can focus on what matters most – running a successful business. ZenBusiness Money allows users to send and customize invoices, accept credit card and bank transfer payments, and manage their income all within an easy-to-use dashboard across their mobile, tablet, and desktop devices.aithority.com
Comments / 0