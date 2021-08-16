ZenBusiness Democratizes Small Business Finance With New All-Inclusive Payments App ZenBusiness Money

Invoice Stream is set for a revamp following an investment by Paymogy, whose founder, Vaden Landers, will now become interim CEO of the accounts payable automation platform. As Paymogy readies Invoice Stream for launch, Landers, who recently spoke with PYMNTS, said the firm will focus on three key facets of accounts payable to help businesses transform the process. Payments, monetization and strategy — the three words that make up the name “Paymogy” — are concepts that every Accounts Payable lead should prioritize when moving to digitize and modernize the function.