Huobi Launches Second Primepool Event to Further Strengthen Its Platform Token HT

Lofty AI announces the launch of its liquid real estate marketplace on the Algorand blockchain, including the introduction of a sixth tokenized property listing as it gains momentum in disrupting access to real estate ownership. Lofty AI’s model allows anyone to become a direct owner in real estate and earn rental income for as little as $50 per token and in as few as five minutes, made possible with its blockchain-based solution on Algorand. Unique to Lofty AI, properties listed within the marketplace are vetted by both their local investment team and proprietary artificial intelligence, designed to more accurately evaluate market indicators that drive appreciation, including social media data, retail trends, and more.