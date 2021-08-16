Cancel
Huobi Launches Second Primepool Event to Further Strengthen Its Platform Token HT

By AIT News Desk
 5 days ago

Huobi Global, one of the world’s leading digital asset exchanges, announced the launch of the second Primepool event following the successful completion of the first Primepool event last week. With a total of 16.83 million newly-listed token rewards, the launch of the second event underscores Huobi’s efforts to fulfill its commitment to its community while also enhancing the Huobi Token (HT) ecosystem.

