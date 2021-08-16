Red 6 Wins US Air Force Contract Worth Up To $70 Million For Augmented Reality System
Red 6 to Create Safer and More Efficient Training Infrastructure for US Military. Red 6, a revolutionary technology firm at the forefront of synthetic air combat training, is proud to announce it has won a contract from the U.S. Air Force worth up to $70 million over 5 years. The SBIR Phase III sole source award will enable Red 6 to pursue the commercialization of Red 6’s augmented reality platform. “This award is indicative of Red 6’s commitment to deliver training solutions for the defense community,” said Daniel Robinson, Founder and CEO of Red 6. “We are excited to continue to grow our presence within the U.S. Air Force as we harness the power of our one-of-a-kind technology in support of the warfighter,” continued Robinson.aithority.com
