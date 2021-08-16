Route 33 accident involving two vehicles injures 5, police say

Police were investigating a serious two-vehicle crash Monday morning that shut down Route 33 south in Bethlehem Township for about two hours and injured five people.

State Police at Belfast said the accident happened shortly before 4 a.m. when a driver of Hyundai Elantra, who exited Route 22 and was southbound on Route 33, for an unknown reason attempted to make an illegal U-turn in the middle of the highway to head north. It was then struck by a Ford Econoline van.

Both drivers and a passenger in the Ford were taken to St. Luke’s University Hospital’s Anderson campus in Bethlehem Township, while two passengers in the Hyundai were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in Fountain Hill with injuries.

Police did not release names of the victims or the extent of their injuries, except to say they ranged from minor to multiple injuries.

The accident happened at mile marker 3.8, police said.

Bethlehem Township fire and emergency services, Suburban EMS and Easton Auto Body assisted, police said.