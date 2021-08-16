Cancel
Intel Video Cards Get a Brand Name: Arc, Coming in Q1 2022

By Ryan Smith
anandtech.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter several months of various teasers, Intel is finally starting to put the band together for their first high-performance discrete GPUs and video cards. This morning the company is kicking its pre-launch marketing game into high gear by announcing a new brand name that these video cards will sold under: Arc. As well, the company is finally giving us our first real (albeit wide) launch window for the hardware. The first Arc video cards, based on the "Alchemist" generation of hardware, will be released in the first quarter of 2022, kicking off Intel’s formal foray into high-performance discrete consumer graphics for desktop and mobile.

