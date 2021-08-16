Cancel
Ferguson, MO

Police say 2 women killed in Ferguson home break-in

Telegraph
 5 days ago

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — Two women killed over the weekend in a suburban St. Louis home break-in were likely the victims of a domestic violence dispute, police said. The killings happened around 7 p.m. Saturday, when two people forced their way into a house in Ferguson, police said. Investigators said the break-in led to a fight between the intruders and residents and ended with two women in the home being shot to death.

