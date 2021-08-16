Cancel
Tracking cattle with GPS to better understand disease risks in East Africa

By University of Glasgow
Phys.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists have teamed with farmers from rural areas of Tanzania to track dozens of herds of cattle using satellite GPS devices to better understand how diseases can pass from one herd to another. The study—led by the University of Glasgow and published in Scientific Reports—is an important step in understanding...

