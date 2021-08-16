A ‘Dramatic Increase In Graffiti’ Seen Along Expressways And CTA Stations Reflects Badly On The City, Residents Say
CHICAGO — City and state agencies are being bombarded with complaints about graffiti along expressways, on buildings and at public transit stations. Along the Kennedy and Eisenhower expressways, graffiti pops up overnight on the interstate walls, concrete dividers and some private buildings, residents said. Neighbors in West Town and Fulton Market also said they’ve seen more graffiti throughout their area.blockclubchicago.org
