Vols’ projected 2021 offensive depth chart 13.0

Tennessee will kick off the 2021 season on Sept. 2 against Bowling Green at Neyland Stadium under first-year head coach Josh Heupel.

Following Heupel being hired as Tennessee’s head coach on Jan. 27, Vols Wire has detailed his offensive scheme.

Vols Wire takes a look at Tennessee’s 2021 offensive depth chart projection. Version 13.0 comes after Tennessee’s ninth practice during fall training camp.

NEXT: Vols’ projected offensive depth chart (Quarterbacks)