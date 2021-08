Stimulus Check announcement will make the Americans happier. As per the recent situations, no new checks seem to come. It seems the people of America have to be satisfied with what they got. There were three sets of payments rolled out by the IRS. The payments were divided into three installments- $1200, $600 & $1400 respectively. The last set of payments were dispatched recently. This happens to be the final check for the pandemic relief. Or so we thought?