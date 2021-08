In the first half of this year, investors couldn’t get enough of Dogecoin. The meme cryptocurrency went from being valued under $0.012 in January to more than $0.92 in May! However, since it reached those nosebleed levels, Dogecoin has plummeted. In late July, it was valued as low as $0.21. Although there’s always a chance Dogecoin could rally in the future, investors really have no information to go on. It would be pure speculation to put any money in this cryptocurrency.